Photo 1995
Green Fly on the Leaf!
Trying for dragonfly's, and this guy came along so had to get a shot or two of it.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6526
photos
190
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th August 2021 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Carrie Shepeard
Incredible close-up of the fly!
August 10th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Your details on this fly are so clear - like his wings
August 10th, 2021
