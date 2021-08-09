Previous
Green Fly on the Leaf! by rickster549
Photo 1995

Green Fly on the Leaf!

Trying for dragonfly's, and this guy came along so had to get a shot or two of it.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Carrie Shepeard
Incredible close-up of the fly!
August 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Your details on this fly are so clear - like his wings
August 10th, 2021  
