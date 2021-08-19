Previous
Wet Doggy on the Beach! by rickster549
Photo 2005

Wet Doggy on the Beach!

This little guy was chasing a friend out in the water and around on the beach. The other friend was much wetter than this one.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
