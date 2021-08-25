Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Photo 2011

Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

Found this guy hanging on the post. Not sure what it was going after.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Nice focusing - not even seeing these guys jumping around in the heat.
August 26th, 2021  
