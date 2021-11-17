Previous
The Geese Were in a Hurry to Get Out! by rickster549
Photo 2095

The Geese Were in a Hurry to Get Out!

Not sure what had been said amongst them, but there was a push to get everybody out of the water. Think it must have been break time, as they get out and just sit on the bank. According to everyone that I ever talk to, these are Canadian Geese
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Milanie ace
Yes, these Canadian Geese are the same ones the come here - they use to just be winter visitors but now they're year round. They do like to travel in crowds!
November 18th, 2021  
