Photo 2095
The Geese Were in a Hurry to Get Out!
Not sure what had been said amongst them, but there was a push to get everybody out of the water. Think it must have been break time, as they get out and just sit on the bank. According to everyone that I ever talk to, these are Canadian Geese
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Yes, these Canadian Geese are the same ones the come here - they use to just be winter visitors but now they're year round. They do like to travel in crowds!
November 18th, 2021
