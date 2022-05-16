Previous
Did See the Moon Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2275

Did See the Moon Tonight!

Missed all of the excitement last night, so just had to try for a couple of shots tonight, since we finally had some clear skies. Just no eclipse.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Rick

Photo Details

