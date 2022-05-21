Previous
Mimosa Tree/flower! by rickster549
Photo 2280

Mimosa Tree/flower!

Really like these pink and white buds on these trees. Just wish it would bring in more butterflys.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Rick

You'd think they'd really like these bushes. Don't think ours will be blooming for another month or so.
May 22nd, 2022  
They are pretty, I see bees going in - not so much the butterflies
May 22nd, 2022  
