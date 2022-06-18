Previous
Cicada Has Left the Shell! by rickster549
Photo 2308

Cicada Has Left the Shell!

Found one of the empty shells this morning while out with the macro lens. It seemed a little smaller than what I normally find, so maybe it's an intermediate molt before the larger size.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Terrific details on that shell
June 19th, 2022  
