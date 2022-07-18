Sign up
Photo 2338
Squirrel With It's Oversize Lunch!
Found this guy trying to haul this large magnolia bud up the tree. It seemed to be almost as big as he was, but he did manage to get it up and started gnawing away on it.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
His expression is hysterical!
July 19th, 2022
