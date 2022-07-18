Previous
Squirrel With It's Oversize Lunch! by rickster549
Squirrel With It's Oversize Lunch!

Found this guy trying to haul this large magnolia bud up the tree. It seemed to be almost as big as he was, but he did manage to get it up and started gnawing away on it.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
His expression is hysterical!
July 19th, 2022  
