Spider Web Under the Sunlight! by rickster549
Photo 2364

Spider Web Under the Sunlight!

Was walking down the trail and just happened to see this one gleaming up above my head.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Love the shimmer to this
August 31st, 2022  
amyK ace
Great light on this
August 31st, 2022  
