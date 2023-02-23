Sign up
Photo 2536
Not Sure There is Room at the Inn for all of These Woodstorks!
This one tree was loaded with mostly woodstorks. There might have been a few Egrets, but mostly woodstorks.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Babs
ace
Wow what a gang. They really don't look right in trees do they.
February 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous sight and capture, they do look rather clumsy up there.
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
