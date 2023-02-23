Previous
Not Sure There is Room at the Inn for all of These Woodstorks! by rickster549
Not Sure There is Room at the Inn for all of These Woodstorks!

This one tree was loaded with mostly woodstorks. There might have been a few Egrets, but mostly woodstorks.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Wow what a gang. They really don't look right in trees do they.
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous sight and capture, they do look rather clumsy up there.
February 24th, 2023  
