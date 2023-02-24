Previous
Heading Off For Another Twig! by rickster549
Photo 2537

Heading Off For Another Twig!

This Egret was heading away from the nest to go looking for another twig. They don't have to go too far, but sometimes it takes a little while to find that perfect twig.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
gloria jones
Brilliant!
February 25th, 2023  
Milanie
Great capture of those wings and the feathers below the wings
February 25th, 2023  
Joy's Focus
So graceful and beautiful!
February 25th, 2023  
amyK
Wonderful light on those wings
February 25th, 2023  
