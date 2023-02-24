Sign up
Photo 2537
Heading Off For Another Twig!
This Egret was heading away from the nest to go looking for another twig. They don't have to go too far, but sometimes it takes a little while to find that perfect twig.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2023 9:44am
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant!
February 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Great capture of those wings and the feathers below the wings
February 25th, 2023
Joy's Focus
ace
So graceful and beautiful!
February 25th, 2023
amyK
ace
Wonderful light on those wings
February 25th, 2023
