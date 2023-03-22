Previous
Juvenile Tricolored Heron! by rickster549
Photo 2563

Juvenile Tricolored Heron!

Saw this one down around the water where the Alligators were laying about. Hopefully, this guy is watching real close to stay safe.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Rick

Diana ace
He seems in a hurry to get away, great capture and colours.
March 23rd, 2023  
