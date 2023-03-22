Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2563
Juvenile Tricolored Heron!
Saw this one down around the water where the Alligators were laying about. Hopefully, this guy is watching real close to stay safe.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th March 2023 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
He seems in a hurry to get away, great capture and colours.
March 23rd, 2023
