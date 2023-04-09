Previous
Cardinal in the Rain! by rickster549
Photo 2581

Cardinal in the Rain!

There were still a few of the birds coming out in the rain. At least they stood there long enough for a couple of shots.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
