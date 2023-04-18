Sign up
Photo 2590
Dad Has Just Dropped Off Lunch!
At least, I assume that this was dad, as I think Mom is in the nest, maybe covering up some little ones.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8313
photos
178
followers
52
following
709% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th April 2023 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
