Previous
Photo 2676
Bird, of Some Sort!
Sort of looks like a Mockingbird, but don't think that's what it is. Just doesn't seem to be quite large enough.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
1
1
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th July 2023 9:53am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
A little bit of a puzzle - some of the lines, but definitely smaller and different looking from the young ones. Nice shot though
July 23rd, 2023
