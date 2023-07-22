Previous
Bird, of Some Sort! by rickster549
Photo 2676

Bird, of Some Sort!

Sort of looks like a Mockingbird, but don't think that's what it is. Just doesn't seem to be quite large enough.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Milanie ace
A little bit of a puzzle - some of the lines, but definitely smaller and different looking from the young ones. Nice shot though
July 23rd, 2023  
