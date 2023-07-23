Previous
Great Horned Owl Baby 1! by rickster549
Photo 2677

Great Horned Owl Baby 1!

Went looking for the owls today and lucked out. First found this one. Think it was the runt of the two, and still doesn't have it's horns shaped up there yet. But seems like this one is the most vocal of the two, as I usually can find it first.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

