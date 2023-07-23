Sign up
Previous
Photo 2677
Great Horned Owl Baby 1!
Went looking for the owls today and lucked out. First found this one. Think it was the runt of the two, and still doesn't have it's horns shaped up there yet. But seems like this one is the most vocal of the two, as I usually can find it first.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd July 2023 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
