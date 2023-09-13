Previous
Spider Web Without Dew Drops! by rickster549
Spider Web Without Dew Drops!

Just can't seem to find them with the dew on them. Guess it might help if I would get up and out a little earlier. :-)
13th September 2023

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
The lighting is great
September 14th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic!
September 14th, 2023  
