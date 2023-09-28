Sign up
Photo 2739
Lady Cardinal Having a Bite!
At least there is a little bit left. We've been having problems with some critter, suspect it's a raccoon, that keeps getting into the feeder at night and almost cleaning it out.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8761
photos
164
followers
52
following
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th September 2023 5:19pm
birds-rick365
