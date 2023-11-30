Previous
This is Zucchinni! by rickster549
Photo 2802

This is Zucchinni!

One of the dogs that I see down at the park most every day. She is a really nice Shepherd and minds her owner very well. She is a little shy, but will let me pet her most of the time.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
767% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Thank you for sharing your beautiful photo of, Zucchini! I love German shepherds! I love the lighting, and the wooden boards with his lovely coat.
December 1st, 2023  
Taffy ace
Fantastic portrait!
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise