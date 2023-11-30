Sign up
Photo 2802
This is Zucchinni!
One of the dogs that I see down at the park most every day. She is a really nice Shepherd and minds her owner very well. She is a little shy, but will let me pet her most of the time.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th November 2023 11:25am
View Info
View All
Public
View
misc-rick365
Krista Mae
ace
Thank you for sharing your beautiful photo of, Zucchini! I love German shepherds! I love the lighting, and the wooden boards with his lovely coat.
December 1st, 2023
Taffy
ace
Fantastic portrait!
December 1st, 2023
