Squirrel, Being Lazy! by rickster549
Photo 2812

Squirrel, Being Lazy!

Just happened to see this guy laying up there. Not sure if it had been asleep, but when I saw it, the eye's were very wide open.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
He looks as though he is trying to hide
December 11th, 2023  
