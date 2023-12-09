Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2811
Goose Coming for Handouts!
They have gotten so used to people tossing out bits of food, mostly crackers or chips, that anytime anyone is on the small pier, here they come.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8977
photos
168
followers
52
following
770% complete
View this month »
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
Latest from all albums
3055
2809
3108
3056
2810
3109
3057
2811
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th December 2023 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely close up, how good for you that they come.
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close