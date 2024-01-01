Sign up
Photo 2834
It's Hard to Resist These Guys When They Pose So Nicely!
Can't hardly resist getting shots of the squirrels when they are sitting so nicely eating their snacks.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
