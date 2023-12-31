Sign up
Previous
Photo 2833
The Snowy Egret Has Taken Over the Water Fountain!
Not sure it this one had to chase the Little Blue Heron away or not, but the Egret seemed rather proud of itself up there all by itself.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st December 2023 1:55pm
Tags
birds-rick365
