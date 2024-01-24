Sign up
Photo 2857
Bald Eagle at the Nest!
Went to the nest this afternoon and one of the Bald Eagles actually came by. The nest is just to the right, but couldn't get it in the picture without really shrinking things up. Only saw the one, so guess the other one was out fishing.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th January 2024 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Terrific light on this
January 25th, 2024
