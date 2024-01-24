Previous
Bald Eagle at the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 2857

Bald Eagle at the Nest!

Went to the nest this afternoon and one of the Bald Eagles actually came by. The nest is just to the right, but couldn't get it in the picture without really shrinking things up. Only saw the one, so guess the other one was out fishing.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Rick

@rickster549
amyK
Terrific light on this
January 25th, 2024  
