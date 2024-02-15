Sign up
Previous
Photo 2879
The Vultures Were Hanging Around!
For Flash of Red February, 2024- really having to look hard for the b&w subjects this month. But since the vultures are pretty much black already, guess they should fit right in.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th February 2024 11:39am
Tags
birds-rick365
