Photo 2883
One More View of the Alpine House!
For Flash of Red February, 2024- The sun was shining bright n the house tonight at sunset, so had to get a few shots while I was there. Didn't have a b&w for the day, so had to go with this one.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
