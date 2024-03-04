Sign up
Previous
Photo 2897
Ibis on the Prowl!
Found a couple of these guys this morning at one of the parks. Just amazes me that they can get anything with those beaks. And not sure how they pick anything with those beaks.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th March 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
They really are a strange looking bird!
March 5th, 2024
Bill
Really cool bird. Nice detail you captured on that all white body.
March 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Maybe next time capture it showing us how it used the beak!! 😀😀😀
March 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Not the prettiest of birds are they.
March 5th, 2024
