Ibis on the Prowl! by rickster549
Photo 2897

Ibis on the Prowl!

Found a couple of these guys this morning at one of the parks. Just amazes me that they can get anything with those beaks. And not sure how they pick anything with those beaks.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Rick

Milanie ace
They really are a strange looking bird!
March 5th, 2024  
Bill
Really cool bird. Nice detail you captured on that all white body.
March 5th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Maybe next time capture it showing us how it used the beak!! 😀😀😀
March 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Not the prettiest of birds are they.
March 5th, 2024  
