Blue Heron With It's Snack!

Saw this guy as I was driving by the pond so had to pull off. As soon as I did, I saw it poke at something in the water and it pulled out this rather large fish. It walked up on the ground and dropped it and then re-positioned it. Tilted it's head back and "gulp", it was gone. I know I cut off the legs, but wanted to zoom in more on the head and the fish. Is that too distracting.