Photo 2933
Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Snack!
Got this guy with what I think is a frog. First glance, I thought it was a lizard, but with those long back legs and after seeing it on the computer, no way it was a lizard.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
9
9
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9349
photos
167
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
36
Comments
9
Fav's
9
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th April 2024 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wow...What a great nature shot.
April 10th, 2024
*lynn
ace
best photo of the day, I think!
April 10th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Great timing for you, not so much the frog
April 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a super image - the hawk has a marvellous stance and features.
April 10th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Great capture.
April 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, great timing on this.
April 10th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh my word, that's an amazing shot!
April 10th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Fabulous shot. It looks like an albino frog or one that hasn't seen the light of day in some time.
April 10th, 2024
amyK
ace
Wow; great capture
April 11th, 2024
