Previous
Next
Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Snack! by rickster549
Photo 2933

Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Snack!

Got this guy with what I think is a frog. First glance, I thought it was a lizard, but with those long back legs and after seeing it on the computer, no way it was a lizard.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
804% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...What a great nature shot.
April 10th, 2024  
*lynn ace
best photo of the day, I think!
April 10th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Great timing for you, not so much the frog
April 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's a super image - the hawk has a marvellous stance and features.
April 10th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Great capture.
April 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, great timing on this.
April 10th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh my word, that's an amazing shot!
April 10th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Fabulous shot. It looks like an albino frog or one that hasn't seen the light of day in some time.
April 10th, 2024  
amyK ace
Wow; great capture
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise