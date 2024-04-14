Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2938
Sauirrel Having It's Snack!
Got this guy sitting there gnawing away on some sort of nut. It wasn't even to concerned about me standing over there trying to get the shots.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
1
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9361
photos
168
followers
52
following
805% complete
View this month »
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
Latest from all albums
3183
2937
3236
3184
2938
3237
3185
2939
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th April 2024 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Barb
ace
Great clarity!
April 16th, 2024
