Sauirrel Having It's Snack! by rickster549
Photo 2938

Sauirrel Having It's Snack!

Got this guy sitting there gnawing away on some sort of nut. It wasn't even to concerned about me standing over there trying to get the shots.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Great clarity!
April 16th, 2024  
