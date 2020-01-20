Sign up
Photo 1102
Orion Nebula
Playing around with stacking some shots. This is the result of 20 frames at 300mms 1second exposure and an iso of 20,000. I'm amazed anything came out!
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
16
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
