Orion Nebula by rjb71
Photo 1102

Orion Nebula

Playing around with stacking some shots. This is the result of 20 frames at 300mms 1second exposure and an iso of 20,000. I'm amazed anything came out!
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
