Garden Visitor's by rjb71
Garden Visitor's

I've been trying to get more birds to visit the back garden during lock down. I was somewhat surprised when a pair of Mallard ducks arrived this morning! This is the drake I will post a picture of the female in my other album.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
