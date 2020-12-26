Previous
Christmas Day Dawn by rjb71
Christmas Day Dawn

I quite like to get up early on Christmas day and take the sunrise assuming there is one! This was about 1 hour before sunrise you can just make out the flood lit Church on the opposite shore. Better on black if you have the time!
26th December 2020

Richard Brown

Richard Brown
