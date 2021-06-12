Sign up
Photo 1560
4 of a Kind
The Red Arrows on their way to Windsor Castle for the Queens birthday. The first 5 didn't catch the light but the last 4 shown just picked up the sunshine as they went past making them pop nicely against the grey clouds.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Liz Milne
ace
Nice!
June 12th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
June 12th, 2021
summerfield
ace
it must have been a beautiful sight. i love airshows although i hated them when i was a little girl. happy birthday to the Queen. aces on the shot.
June 12th, 2021
