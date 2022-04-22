Sign up
Photo 1819
War: What is it good for? Absolutely Nothing!
Saw this smoke rising above this field of yellow oilseed rape and my thoughts were immediately with Ukraine. Just a harmless fire in the UK but could easily be something a lot more serious in the Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztZI2aLQ9Sw
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2840
photos
266
followers
107
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
22nd April 2022 6:06pm
Tags
songtitle-85
JackieR
ace
Thought provoking scene
April 22nd, 2022
