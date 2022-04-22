Previous
Next
War: What is it good for? Absolutely Nothing! by rjb71
Photo 1819

War: What is it good for? Absolutely Nothing!

Saw this smoke rising above this field of yellow oilseed rape and my thoughts were immediately with Ukraine. Just a harmless fire in the UK but could easily be something a lot more serious in the Ukraine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztZI2aLQ9Sw
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
498% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Thought provoking scene
April 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise