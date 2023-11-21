Previous
48305 8F leads 92214 9f at Kinchley Ln for the Last Hurrah at Great Central railway.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Suzanne ace
Great series
November 21st, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
A great image and great memories
November 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
A wonderful shot. Peter says the 9f was one of his favourite engines
November 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous steam locomotives...I love the drivers leaning out the window.
November 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture
November 21st, 2023  
Olwynne
Wonderful capture
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Terrific shot. I love steam trains.
November 21st, 2023  
