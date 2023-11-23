Sign up
Photo 2098
Do you think he saw us?
Sunrise at the Eyebrook reservoir this morning with a surprise on the shore line.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....you sure he not a Thesasorus !
November 23rd, 2023
Kim Capson
ace
He looks like he's sauntering along singing a happy song!
November 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I thought he looked like a dinasaur too.
November 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous sunrise shot...
November 23rd, 2023
