Do you think he saw us? by rjb71
Photo 2098

Do you think he saw us?

Sunrise at the Eyebrook reservoir this morning with a surprise on the shore line.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....you sure he not a Thesasorus !
November 23rd, 2023  
Kim Capson ace
He looks like he's sauntering along singing a happy song!
November 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I thought he looked like a dinasaur too.
November 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous sunrise shot...
November 23rd, 2023  
