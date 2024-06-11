Sign up
13 / 365
Mt. Maudsley
I composed this image during a road tripm to Northern Alberta, Canada. It is Mt. Maudsley, in the Willmore Wilderness Area. One can hike to it, but it is arduous, and the area is a grizzly bear habitat.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Robert Allan Bear
@robertallanbear
Tags
nature
,
canada
,
mountains
,
colourful
,
hiking
,
travels
