Mt. Maudsley by robertallanbear
Mt. Maudsley

I composed this image during a road tripm to Northern Alberta, Canada. It is Mt. Maudsley, in the Willmore Wilderness Area. One can hike to it, but it is arduous, and the area is a grizzly bear habitat.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
