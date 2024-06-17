Previous
Mountains Can Be Colourful, Too by robertallanbear
19 / 365

Mountains Can Be Colourful, Too

I composed this image while travelling through Kananaskis Country, a wilderness and recreational area east of Calgary, Canada. I was atrtracted by the colours, but ended up liking the lines and layers, also.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise