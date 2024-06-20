Previous
Utah Sand Dunes by robertallanbear
Utah Sand Dunes

I composed this image while visiting Utah's Coral Sand Dunes State Park, and shared a color copy of it yesterday. Wendy asked me to create a B&W version, and here it is.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
Barb ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2024  
