Previous
26 / 365
Sunshine Coast View
I composed this image today while visiting the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada. Although the Sunshine Coast is on the British Columbia mainland, it is a vast wilderness area, accessible only by ferry,
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
1
Robert Allan Bear
3
1
1
365
DC-ZS200
22nd June 2024 11:33am
Tags
nature
,
water
,
trees
,
canada
,
sunshine coast
,
travels
,
wilderness
,
britishcolumbia
,
forests
,
oceans
Barb
ace
Spectacularly gorgeous! We lived in BC for awhile...Kelowna and visited Vancouver and took a ferry over to an island. Loved our time there in Canada!
June 23rd, 2024
