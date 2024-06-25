Sign up
29 / 365
Silos
I composed this image of grain silos in response to a photography challenge: "Create an interesting minimalist photograph."
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Robert Allan Bear
@robertallanbear
365
Canon EOS R5
19th June 2021 9:11am
clouds
farm
skies
silos
minimalist
farming
fields
Wendy
ace
I am wanting to see it in black and white. It looks very minimalistic. I am curious if black and white will make it even more so. Fav.
June 25th, 2024
