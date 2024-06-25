Previous
Silos by robertallanbear
29 / 365

Silos

I composed this image of grain silos in response to a photography challenge: "Create an interesting minimalist photograph."
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
I am wanting to see it in black and white. It looks very minimalistic. I am curious if black and white will make it even more so. Fav.
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise