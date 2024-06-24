Previous
Cutlery Creative by robertallanbear
28 / 365

Cutlery Creative

I composed this image in response to an unusual Photography Challenge: "Compose a creative monochrome image involving cutlery." OK.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Very interesting
June 24th, 2024  
