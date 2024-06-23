Previous
Sunshine Coast by robertallanbear
27 / 365

Sunshine Coast

This image, as was yesterday's, is from the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, Canada, a place I am visiting this weekend. A vast wilderness, accessible only by boat or ferry, although the shorelines are dotted with homes - aged cabins, magnificent homes, and the occasional wilderness retreat. Some of the coastal mountains are named after British lumiunaries from the past; the peaked mountain shown here is Mount Churchill.
The wildlife here is remarkable: yesterday I saw a humpback whale breeching, a pod of Orca killer whales, bald eagles, and the 20 pound salmon one of my sons landed. The day before, a black bear and her cub wandered through their back yard. It's a paradise, although there is little sun on the Sunshine Coast.
Robert Allan Bear

Kerry McCarthy ace
Stunning landscape! This is on my bucket list of places to visit.
June 23rd, 2024  
