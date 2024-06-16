Previous
Roofs by robertallanbear
18 / 365

Roofs

I composed this image of a set of Palm Desert Caliornia rooftops in response to a Photography Challenge: "Create An Interesting Monochrome Image Involving Roofs."
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise