Chicago Board of Trade Building

Photo of the day...

Chicago Board of Trade Building

© Rob Falbo





This National Historic Landmark dates back to 1930 and remains a gateway to the city’s financial district as an active trading venue and office space.



It is a 44-story, 604-foot (184 m) Art Deco skyscraper located in the Chicago Loop, standing at the foot of the LaSalle Street canyon.

