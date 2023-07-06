Previous
Watching the world go by... by robfalbo
114 / 365

Watching the world go by...

Photo of the day... Somewhere in time?

For a moment, sit back and watch the world go by.

Photographer: Nicolas Argo, at the age of 6 ~ (2010)
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Rob Falbo

Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Diana ace
Fabulous image and title.
July 6th, 2023  
