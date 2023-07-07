Previous
Untouched Beach ~ Huatulco, Mexico

© Rob Falbo (1996)

Besides sandy beaches and calm bays, photographers come for the coastal scenery including cliffs, rocky shores and other breathtaking landscapes.

On this trip, I set out to visit La Crucecita, Tangolunda and Santa Cruz, communities that comprise this "gem" of a resort area known as Huatulco.

I met this family along the way...

Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original prints digitized)
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
