Untouched Beach ~ Huatulco, Mexico

© Rob Falbo (1996)



Besides sandy beaches and calm bays, photographers come for the coastal scenery including cliffs, rocky shores and other breathtaking landscapes.



On this trip, I set out to visit La Crucecita, Tangolunda and Santa Cruz, communities that comprise this "gem" of a resort area known as Huatulco.



I met this family along the way...



To be continued... (photo 1 of 3)



Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original prints digitized)

