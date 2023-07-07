Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
Untouched Beach ~ Huatulco, Mexico
Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico
© Rob Falbo (1996)
Besides sandy beaches and calm bays, photographers come for the coastal scenery including cliffs, rocky shores and other breathtaking landscapes.
On this trip, I set out to visit La Crucecita, Tangolunda and Santa Cruz, communities that comprise this "gem" of a resort area known as Huatulco.
I met this family along the way...
To be continued... (photo 1 of 3)
Photo: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original prints digitized)
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
25th January 2023 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
mexico
,
summer
,
travel
365 Project
close