Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico (2)

© Rob Falbo (1996)



I met this family along the way that let me take photos. Each of their faces and eyes seem to tell a different story.



They didn't seem to have much (by our standards) but they also appeared to have so much. Twenty seven years later, I wonder where their story led them?



Behind their little wooden house was a breathtaking view of an untouched beach (previous post) and inside the home...



To be continued... (photo 2 of 3)



Photos: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original prints digitized)

