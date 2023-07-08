Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Huatulco, Mexico (2)
Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico (2)
© Rob Falbo (1996)
I met this family along the way that let me take photos. Each of their faces and eyes seem to tell a different story.
They didn't seem to have much (by our standards) but they also appeared to have so much. Twenty seven years later, I wonder where their story led them?
Behind their little wooden house was a breathtaking view of an untouched beach (previous post) and inside the home...
To be continued... (photo 2 of 3)
Photos: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original prints digitized)
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Tags
nature
,
family
,
beach
,
mexico
,
summer
,
travel
