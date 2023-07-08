Previous
Huatulco, Mexico (2) by robfalbo
Huatulco, Mexico (2)

© Rob Falbo (1996)

I met this family along the way that let me take photos. Each of their faces and eyes seem to tell a different story.

They didn't seem to have much (by our standards) but they also appeared to have so much. Twenty seven years later, I wonder where their story led them?

Behind their little wooden house was a breathtaking view of an untouched beach (previous post) and inside the home...

To be continued... (photo 2 of 3)

Photos: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original prints digitized)
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
