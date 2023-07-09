Sign up
Huatulco, Mexico (3)
Photo of the day... Huatulco, Mexico (3)
© Rob Falbo (1996)
Behind the family's little wooden house was a breathtaking view of an untouched beach (previous 2 posts).
Inside her sister was cooking on a stone. (photo 3 of 3)
Photos: Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original prints digitized)
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
